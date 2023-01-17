Three years ago, the Brooklyn band Model/Actriz (you can’t match thiz) made some noise with “Suntan” and “Damocles,” two tracks that harkened back to the early-’00s dance-punk era. Today, Model/Actriz have unveiled their debut LP Dogsbody, which is set to come out next month, and they’ve dropped the first single.

The new Model/Actriz jam is called “Crossing Guard,” and it’s a physical track with a thumping beat and a twitchy sensibility. “Crossing Guard” goes on for a while, and its hammering, rudimentary drum track starts to take on psychedelic qualities, especially once it slows down a little bit. In the Nathan Castiel-directed video, Model/Actriz singer Cole Haden plays a mysterious white-painted figure who gets into some interpretive-dance shenanigans. Check out the video below.

Dogsbody is out 2/24 on True Panther.