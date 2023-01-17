Kelela – “Contact”

New Music January 17, 2023 2:00 PM By Chris DeVille
New Music January 17, 2023 2:00 PM By Chris DeVille
Kelela is back today with another single from her upcoming album RAVEN to go along with previous singles “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending,” and “On The Run.” The new one, “Contact,” is a loudly booming club track with a wispy greyscale feel. Kelela’s voice glides over the thundering beat in ways that can’t help but remind me of Janet Jackson, especially considering the ’90s-vintage feel of the whole package.

A statement from Kelela:

“Contact” has a little bit of something for every part of the night. It’s a soundtrack for “pre-gaming” (a song to play as you’re getting ready or on your way to the club). It’s also the interior club experience: the heat that envelops you when you walk into a packed rave. All this culminates in a very naughty, psychedelic moment in the back of the club with a lover.

RAVEN is out 2/10 on Warp.

