Last month, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since the release of her debut album Take Me Apart. At the time, Kelela described the muted track was “an ambient heart-check.” Today, she’s back with a grooving track that’s more of a proper re-introduction: the smooth and clubby “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Watch a video for the song below.

“Happy Ending” is out now via Warp.