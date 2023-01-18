Florry, the Philadelphia crew who we named a Band To Watch back in 2018, has always had country music in their heart, but they’ve trended even more in that direction in the past few years, following a couple EPs and 2021’s Big Fall. Today, they’re announcing a new EP that’ll be out next week ahead of some tour dates opening for MJ Lenderman. And they’re sharing a song from it, the twangy and tangled “Cowgirl In A Ditch,” a filled-out version of a demo they shared a couple years back. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cowgirl In A Ditch”

02 “When I Kicked You Out Of The Band (I Wasn’t Kicking You Out Of My Life)”

03 “Lisa’s Birthday”

04 “Big Fall”

TOUR DATES (w/ MJ Lenderman):

02/01 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Bar

02/02 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

02/03 Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

02/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/06 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bond Street Bar

02/07 New York, NY @ Market Hotel

02/08 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium

02/10 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

The Sweet Guitar Solos EP is out 1/25 via Dear Life Records.