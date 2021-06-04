Florry – “Older Girlfriend”

Florry, the Band To Watch and project of Philadelphia musician Francie Medosch, is releasing the new album Big Fall at the end of the summer. Medosch grew up listening to alt-country and folk, and during the pandemic, she embraced “absurdist existentialism” and began writing songs inspired Gram Parsons’ self-described “Cosmic American Music.”

“There’s something about that kind of music that just makes me feel really good inside,” Medosch says. “That was the biggest change for me, just writing and playing music when I’m feeling good, instead of when I’m feeling sad.”

The upcoming Big Fall includes six of those songs and four darker, angstier tracks recorded during the sessions for a shelved follow-up album to Brown Bunny in 2019. And today, Florry is sharing “Older Girlfriend,” a punk-influenced outlier on the LP driven by a bouncing bassline. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://florry.bandcamp.com/album/big-fall">Big Fall by Florry</a>

Big Fall is out 8/27.