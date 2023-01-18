Next month, London’s Anna B Savage will release a new album, in|FLUX, via City Slang. in|FLUX features September’s single “The Ghost” and an already-released title track, and today Savage is sharing another single: “Crown Shyness.”

“I whittled away at this song for a long time, over two years, eventually bringing it to Mike and working on it together,” Savage reveals. “It’s about feeling two conflicting things at the same time: a pull towards and a push away from. For me this song doesn’t feel explicitly sad, though. To me it feels like an acknowledgement of tenderness, and connection, but also the ways in which it can’t happen.”

Listen below.

in|FLUX is out 2/17 via City Slang.