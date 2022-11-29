Back in September, Anna B Savage returned with a new single, “The Ghost,” and now the London musician is back with news of a new album, in|FLUX, which will be out in February. Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, a playful, constantly morphing song that encourages in quite the dramatic, theatrical way that Savage wants to be alone.

“‘in|FLUX’ exemplifies the “flux” as I see it between two seemingly disparate parts of me; my music, my mind and my creativity,” Savage said in a statement. “The first half is a close, vulnerable and quiet start, full of introspection, vulnerabilities and a stilted inability to express something. From there, the song unfurls in to a second half that is more certain, more vocal and expressive of self-assuredness. These feel like two states (along with everything in between, as well) that I inhabit simultaneously as dynamic and multifaceted emotional human.”

Watch a music video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Ghost”

02 “I Can Hear The Birds Now”

03 “Pavlovs Dog”

04 “Crown Shyness”

05 “Say My Name”

06 “in|FLUX”

07 “Hungry”

08 “Feet Of Clay”

09 “Touch Me”

10 “The Orange”

in|FLUX is out 2/17 via City Slang.