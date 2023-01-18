Superchunk released their truly excellent Wild Loneliness last year, and Mac McCaughan told us all about it. Today the veteran indie rockers are back with news of a 7″ built from songs that didn’t end up on the album. “Everything Hurts” b/w “Making A Break” will arrive next month. Today we get to hear the A-side, which feels pretty self-explanatory.

Here’s McCaughan on the genesis of the single:

We recorded 2022’s Wild Loneliness at home over the course of a few months during lockdown. In keeping with the theory that ten songs is the perfect length for a record, we had to take off a couple songs that fit thematically—who doesn’t have days when everything hurts or you feel like making a break for it?—but musically couldn’t find a spot on Wild Loneliness. Perhaps because they are more traditionally “Superchunk”-sounding than the rest of the LP (“Everything Hurts” could be from Come Pick Me Up, and “Making a Break” has What a Time to Be Alive energy)? Who knows! So here are these misfits from the Wild Loneliness sessions, recorded at home in Chapel Hill and mixed by Wally Gagel in LA.

Hear “Everything Hurts” below.

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/everything-hurts-b-w-making-a-break">"Everything Hurts" b/w "Making a Break" by Superchunk</a>

“Everything Hurts” b/w “Making A Break” is out 2/24 on Merge.