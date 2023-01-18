Seattle’s Belltown Bloom Fest Has Pussy Riot, Mannequin Pussy, & Thunderpussy

In its third year, Seattle’s Belltown Bloom music festival is expanding to two nights. The event will be held at the Crocodile on May 5 and 6, and it offers a whole lotta pussy: We’re talkin’ Pussy Riot, Mannequin Pussy, and Thunderpussy all on the same poster.

Also on deck: L7, Zella Day, Skating Polly, Pearl & The Oysters, Thelma & The Sleaze, Ayleen Valentine, Vicky Farewell, La Fonda (whose Veronica and Valerie Topacio organize Belltown Bloom), and many more. I am definitely curious about Kylie Rowland.

Tickets can be acquired here.

