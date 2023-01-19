Last September, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite released a memoir, Spaceships Over Glasgow, and the year prior, the Scottish post-rock greats released the Mercury Prize-nominated album As The Love Continues. Now, Braithwaite is part of a new project called Silver Moth, which also features Elisabeth Elektra, Evi Vine, Steven Hill, members of Abrasive Trees, Burning House, and Prosthetic Head.

The group began writing together in early 2021 after connecting — naturally — via Twitter. Today, they’ve announced an album titled Black Bay, which will be out April 21 via Bella Union and takes its name from where the group recorded: Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Silver Moth are also sharing a dramatic, expansive lead single called “Mother Tongue,” which is written by Vine and Elektra. According to them, “Mother Tongue” is a “paean to female equality” fueled by the “need to reclaim and remember and give voice to those who are silenced.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Henry”

02 “The Eternal”

03 “Mother Tongue”

04 “Gaelic Psalms”

05 “Hello Doom”

06 “Sedna”

Black Bay is out 4/21 via Bella Union.