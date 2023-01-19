The Bronx-born and Atlanta-based rapper CEO Trayle has been making music for nearly a decade, but he had a huge breakout last year with his eerie, flickering HH5 mixtape; our rap columnist Jayson Buford picked it as the best rap album of 2022. Yesterday, Trayle came back with a new track that he recorded with another ascendant Atlanta rapper.

Up until very recently, drill music hasn’t made much impact in Atlanta, which has always had its own subgenres. (You could argue that drill came directly out of Chicago kids like Chief Keef trying to do their own versions of what Waka Flocka Flame was doing in Atlanta.) Last year, though, the young Atlanta rapper BabyDrill emerged at the forefront of a new Atlanta drill wave with his viral hit “32 Freestyle” and his Drill Season mixtape.

On the new song “Brody Trippin,” CEO Trayle and BabyDrill take turns muttering dark, violent verses over a murky, atmospheric beat. In the Decat-directed video, they brandish actual drills. The song is heavy, and it’s not on the streaming services yet, but it is on YouTube. Check it out below.

