Salt-of-the-earth breakout country star Zach Bryan — whose “Something In The Orange” cracked the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 this week — built his fan base from the ground up. And although he’s signed to a major label, he’s looking to avoid certain parts of the industry machine. Specifically, lately Bryan has been taking a stand against the monopolistic structure, absurd pricing, and overall insanity of the concert ticket industry. Around Christmas he even released a live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Now Bryan has rolled out new tour dates for 2023 along with an elaborate plan to circumvent that whole rigamarole.

In a new video promoting Bryan’s upcoming Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, comedian Theo Von plays the part of an ’80s-style infomercial host. (Brian Baumgartner makes a cameo, too, reprising his role as Kevin from The Office.) As Von explains it, Bryan is offering his tickets through the AXS platform. Fans can register to buy tickets here by Jan. 29 and will be notified by Feb. 13 if they are randomly assigned the right to purchase. In the interim, the database purportedly will be scrubbed of scalpers, bots, and “low road lizards.”