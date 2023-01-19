Anti-Ticketmaster Crusader Zach Bryan Enlists Theo Von And Kevin From The Office To Explain New Ticketing Strategy
Salt-of-the-earth breakout country star Zach Bryan — whose “Something In The Orange” cracked the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 this week — built his fan base from the ground up. And although he’s signed to a major label, he’s looking to avoid certain parts of the industry machine. Specifically, lately Bryan has been taking a stand against the monopolistic structure, absurd pricing, and overall insanity of the concert ticket industry. Around Christmas he even released a live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Now Bryan has rolled out new tour dates for 2023 along with an elaborate plan to circumvent that whole rigamarole.
In a new video promoting Bryan’s upcoming Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, comedian Theo Von plays the part of an ’80s-style infomercial host. (Brian Baumgartner makes a cameo, too, reprising his role as Kevin from The Office.) As Von explains it, Bryan is offering his tickets through the AXS platform. Fans can register to buy tickets here by Jan. 29 and will be notified by Feb. 13 if they are randomly assigned the right to purchase. In the interim, the database purportedly will be scrubbed of scalpers, bots, and “low road lizards.”
Tickets will range from $40 to $130, with service fees between $10 and $20 per ticket, with no hidden fees or dynamic pricing. Buyers will be limited to four tickets per event (two for Red Rocks), and for a small handful of dates not available on the AXS platform will be non-transferrable. Von clarifies that these procedures apply only to headline shows, not “festivals or rodeos, which we’ll announce later.” He concludes, “We’re out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes at ticketing companies and dark-art bots on the internet. Good luck, and here’s to fair pricing for all.”
I dunno, $20 in service fees still seems pretty high to me, but I guess it qualifies as cheap in this day and age. Check out Bryan’s tour dates below, and pine for the days of $5 Fugazi tickets in the comments section.
TOUR DATES:
04/15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival
05/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
05/12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
05/13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
05/15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
05/24 – N Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
05/26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
05/28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
07/14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/20-22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South
08/05 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
08/17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
08/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
08/27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
08/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center