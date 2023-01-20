Fulton County prosecutors are alleging that Young Thug was handed a Percocet by co-defendant Kahlieff Adams in open court on Wednesday. The alleged handoff was captured on Courtroom surveillance footage, obtained by a local news station.

“Defendant Adams, who is currently serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams, in open court,” the motion said.

“As a result of Defendant Williams’ and Defendant Adams’ possession and distribution, respectively, of contraband, court was delayed and adjourned before a single juror hardship was addressed for the day,” the motion continued. The motion also argued that the handoff delayed jury selection.

Adams attorney Teombre Calland pushed back: “These allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the State in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process. Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial.”

Young Thug is currently set to stand trial along with 13 others in a RICO case accusing the group of running a criminal organization under the record label Young Slime Life. Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams, said in a statement: “The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments and attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into (Wednesday’s) incident was that Mr. Williams was not engaged in any wrongdoing.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young Thug gave deputies the Percocet. Adams, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2019, was searched by deputies, who found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband, which was apparently “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor.”

Adams was also taken to the hospital, where it was found that he’d ingested “contraband.” He was also charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of an alcoholic beverage by an inmate. Young Thug has not been charged in the incident.

This is not the first time contraband has been discovered during Young Thug’s court proceedings. According to local news, the mother of rapper Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), Latasha Kendrick, allegedly tried to sneak in rolling papers and tobacco products into the courtroom.

Last week, jury selection was paused after Judge Ural Glanville announced an investigation into someone bringing marijuana hidden in a pair of shoes. “Judge Glanville just announced that there is going to be an investigation after someone brought clothing for one of the defendants with contraband (marijuana) in the shoes,” reporter Jozef Papp tweeted. “Glanville said one of the defendants also refused with cooperating this morning (taking a shower and getting dressed) and defendants during transport yesterday were causing problems.”

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023