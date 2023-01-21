Last August, Sylvan Esso — Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — released their fourth studio album, No Rules Sandy, which saw its physical release just yesterday via Loma Vista. Last week, the duo announced the No Rules Tour, which will feature appearances at Bonnaroo and Hinterland Fest, plus supporting slots from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. Today, Sylvan Esso appeared on CBS Saturday Morning with a six-piece band featuring Jenn Wasner from Flock Of Dimes and Wye Oak, plus drummers Joe Westerlund and TJ Maiani, and guitarist Mason Stoops. All together, the group performed three tracks from No Rules Sandy: “Didn’t Care,” “Look At Me,” and “Your Reality.” Enjoy those performances below.

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/16-18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

07/01 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

07/04 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

07/06 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

07/07 – Lisbon, PT – Alive Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

08/04 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival

08/08 – Toronto, ON – History %

08/09 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %

08/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

08/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/15 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

08/17 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant #

08/18 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

08/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

08/24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield #

08/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre #

08/27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

08/30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre #

09/01 – San Diego, CA – The Sound at Del Mar #

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl #

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

09/10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* w/ GRRL

% w/ Dehd

# w/ Indigo De Souza