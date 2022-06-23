Last month, Sylvan Esso returned with a new single called “Sunburn.” Given their last album, Free Love, came out in 2020, it seemed like “Sunburn” could just be a standalone ahead of the duo’s upcoming tour dates. Today, however, they’re back with another one.

Sylvan Esso’s latest is called “Your Reality.” And it comes with a bit more context for this new music. Sylvan Esso have now described their first three albums as a completed trilogy. “Your Reality” is intended as a first glimpse at a new chapter for the band. Nick Sanborn said it’s a marker of “how we we can take it” and “how bare and strange something can be.” Several of its lyrics, too, focus on notions of rules and reality and limitations and how you can operate or move beyond that it.

Who knows when we’ll get the entirety of that next chapter, but for now you can check out “Your Reality” below.