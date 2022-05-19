Sylvan Esso had the unenviable task of trying to promote an album amidst lockdown restrictions in 2020 (Free Love), which they memorably promoted on Ellen and Kimmel many months after release. Free Love was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Now Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn are back with a brand-new single, “Sunburn.”

“Sunburn” comes just before their three-night run at Durham’s Athletic Park with Gus Dapperton and Vagabon opening on May 19, Yo La Tengo and Indigo de Souza opening on May 20, and Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister opening on May 21.

Here’s what the duo had to say about “Sunburn” in a statement:

“Sunburn” is: eating candy til you’re sick

riding your bike too fast down a hill

when you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple

an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly

the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun

plunging forward without time for second-guessing produced by Sylvan Esso

for you

Listen below.