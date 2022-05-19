Sylvan Esso – “Sunburn”

New Music May 19, 2022 11:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Sylvan Esso – “Sunburn”

New Music May 19, 2022 11:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Sylvan Esso had the unenviable task of trying to promote an album amidst lockdown restrictions in 2020 (Free Love), which they memorably promoted on Ellen and Kimmel many months after release. Free Love was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Now Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn are back with a brand-new single, “Sunburn.”

“Sunburn” comes just before their three-night run at Durham’s Athletic Park with Gus Dapperton and Vagabon opening on May 19, Yo La Tengo and Indigo de Souza opening on May 20, and Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister opening on May 21.

Here’s what the duo had to say about “Sunburn” in a statement:

“Sunburn” is:

eating candy til you’re sick
riding your bike too fast down a hill
when you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple
an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly
the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun
plunging forward without time for second-guessing

produced by Sylvan Esso
for you

Listen below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

3 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

1 day ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest