Our first taste of the album is the gritty yet hypnotic “Almost Everything,” which, per frontman Mark Arm, “was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove.” Watch director Arturo Baston’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Souvenir Of My Trip”

02 “Almost Everything”

03 “Cascades Of Crap”

04 “Flush The Fascists”

05 “Move Under”

06 “Severed Dreams In The Sleeper Cell”

07 “Here Comes The Flood”

08 “Human Stock Capital”

09 “Tom Herman’s Hermits”

10 “One Or Two”

11 “Cry Me An Atmospheric River”

12 “Plasticity”

13 “Little Dogs”

Plastic Eternity is out 4/7 on Sub Pop.