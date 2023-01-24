Mudhoney – “Almost Everything”

New Music January 24, 2023 10:42 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Touch me I’m sick with anticipation: Grunge founding fathers Mudhoney will return in April with Plastic Eternity, their first record since 2019’s Morning In America EP and first full-length since 2018’s Digital Garbage. It features consecutive songs called “Cascades Of Crap” and “Flush The Fascists,” which I am praying are interrelated.

Our first taste of the album is the gritty yet hypnotic “Almost Everything,” which, per frontman Mark Arm, “was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove.” Watch director Arturo Baston’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Souvenir Of My Trip”
02 “Almost Everything”
03 “Cascades Of Crap”
04 “Flush The Fascists”
05 “Move Under”
06 “Severed Dreams In The Sleeper Cell”
07 “Here Comes The Flood”
08 “Human Stock Capital”
09 “Tom Herman’s Hermits”
10 “One Or Two”
11 “Cry Me An Atmospheric River”
12 “Plasticity”
13 “Little Dogs”

Plastic Eternity is out 4/7 on Sub Pop.

