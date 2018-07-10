Mudhoney will release a new album in September called Digital Garbage. It’s the band’s 10th full-length and follows 2013’s Vanishing Point.

A press release describes Digital Garbage as an album that attempts to navigate the anxieties of modern life. The song titles hint heavily at this. There’s a track called “Please Mr. Gunman” and “Kill Yourself Live” is described as a commentary on some of social media’s pitfalls. “I’m not on social media, so my experience is somewhat limited,” says Mark Arm. “But people really seem to find validation in the likes—and then there’s Facebook Live, where people have streamed torture and murder, or, in the case of Philando Castile, getting murdered by a cop.”

Lead single “Paranoid Core” meditates on some of the insanity that currently dominates our news cycle. “Robots and aliens stealing jobs/ They’re bringing in drugs they’ll rape your mom,” the song starts. “Beware the city’s dazzling lights where dykes are waiting to steal your wife!/ I stoked a fire in your paranoid core/ I stoked a fire in your paranoid core/ I feed your fear!” Listen and check out the album’s tracklist and Mudhoney tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nerve Attack”

02 “Paranoid Core”

03 “Please Mr. Gunman”

04 “Kill Yourself Live”

05 “Night And Fog”

06 “21st Century Pharisees”

07 “Hey Neanderfuck”

08 “Prosperity Gospel”

09 “Messiah’s Lament”

10 “Next Mass Extinction”

11 “Oh Yeah”

TOUR DATES:

08/11 Seattle, WA @ SPF30 (Sub Pop’s FREE 30th Anniversary Festival and Party at Alki Beach! From noon to 10pm.)

09/15 Vancouver, Canada @Rickshaw Theater (Westward Music Festival)

09/28 Portland, OR @ Dante’s @

09/29 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

11/11 Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/12 Groningen, NL @ Vera *

11/13 Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg &

11/14 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik &

11/15 Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9 &

11/16 Luzern, SZ @ Schuur &

11/17 Vevey, SZ @ Rocking Chair &

11/19 Frankfurt, GE @ Zoom Club &

11/20 Munchen, GE @ Strom &

11/21 Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv &

11/22 Roma, IT @ Largo (IT) &

11/23 Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club &

11/24 Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara &

11/25 Vienna , AT @ Arena Big Hall *

11/27 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo &

11/28 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 #

11/29 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom #

11/30 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University !

12/01 Glasgow, UK @ Lukes Church !

% The 2018 Burger Boogaloo hosted by John Waters!

@ The Scientists and Eat Skull

% The Scientists and Tom Price Desert Classic

^ Pissed Jeans and Art Gray Noizz Quintet

* w/Zeke and Please the Trees

& Please the Trees

# Masonics and Thee Hypnotics

! Wildebeests and Thee Hypnotics

Digital Garbage is out 9/28 via Sub Pop.