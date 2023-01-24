Le Tigre Announce First North American Tour In 18 Years

Last year, Le Tigre performed together for the first time in over a decade at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles. Today, the dance-punk trio — which is made up of Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman — has announced their first full-scale tour in 18 years, which will kick off in May and continue on through the summer. It includes stops at multiple Primavera-associated events and at Mosswood Meltdown Festival, which is hosted by John Waters.

Check out their tour itinerary below — tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27 at noon ET.

TOUR DATES:

05/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

06/03 London, UK @ Troxy

06/05 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/06 Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

06/08 Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

06/09 Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

06/11 Paris, France @ Le Trianon

06/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

06/16 Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

06/17 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

07/01 Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

07/03 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/06 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/07 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/15 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/17 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/18 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/21 Toronto, ON @ History

07/22 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

07/24 Boston, MA @ Royale

07/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel