Oblivion Access Festival Announces Initial 2023 Lineup

Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival has announced its second annual lineup. Taking place on June 15-18 at Austin’s Red River Cultural District, Oblivion 2023 will feature headliners Godflesh and Tim Hecker, with more headlining acts TBD. This will be Godflesh’s first US performance in four years and their first Texas performance in nine.

In addition to his headlining slot, Hecker will perform a special show at the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh’s ambient project Final opening. There will also be a showcase co-presented by experimental label the Flenser with Have A Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning For Burial, and more.

Additional artists on the fest’s bill include: Lil Ugly Mane, RXK Nephew, Ludicra, Yob, Final, Mamaleek, Jerome’s Dream, Bosse De Nage, Sissy Spacek, Lucas Abela, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, Coi_n, Agriculture, Crawl, Parasiticide, God Shell, Private Hellscape, and Shelly Knicks. There will be more than 50 additional bands being announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale January 24; visit Oblivion’s website for further details.