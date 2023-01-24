Steve Mason – “The People Say”

January 24, 2023
In a little more than a month, Steve Mason, the former leader of the Beta Band, will release his new solo album Brothers & Sisters. Mason recorded the album with co-producer Tev’n, and it features contributions from a whole lot of British gospel singers. We’ve already posted first single “No More,” a collaboration with Pakistani singer Javed Bashir, and now Mason has also shared a stirring new song called “The People Say.”

“The People Say” isn’t a protest song about any specific issue. Instead, it’s a heartfelt ode to anyone who pushes to make the world better. Mason’s voice is warm and welcoming, and the track’s breakbeat ripples feel like a folkier take on what Primal Scream did with “Movin’ On Up.” In a press release, Mason calls the song “a rallying call for us all, urging people to keep climbing, find the righteous fight and dive in.” Below, check out the video for “The People Say,” which is made up of kaleidoscopic drone footage of what appears to be a union demonstration in London.

Brothers & Sisters is out 3/3 via Double Six.

