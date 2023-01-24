Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.

In 2016, Phil Anselmo sang Pantera’s “Walk” at Dimebash, an all-star Los Angeles concert that was set up to salute his late bandmate Dimebag Darrell. At the end of the song, Anselmo threw a Nazi salute and yelled “white power.” Anselmo immediately apologized, saying that it was a drunken inside joke about the white wine that he and others had been drinking backstage, but the man has a history of saying troubling racial shit onstage.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, the organizers of Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park conversations have removed Pantera from their lineups after what they call “intensive conversations” with fans, artists, and sponsors. In their statement, the festival promoters say:

Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023, as announced. In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, we have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program.

The new version of Pantera consists of Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, as well as guitarist Zakk Wylde, of Ozzy Osborne’s band and his own Black Label Society, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. This Pantera reunion only happening after the deaths of Dimebag Darrell, who was murdered onstage in 2004, and his brother Vinnei Paul, who died in 2018. The Paul brothers and Phil Anselmo never settled their issues with Anselmo after Pantera’s breakup, though the band reportedly has the blessing of the brothers’ estates.