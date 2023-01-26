P.E. – “Branding Crisis”

New Music January 26, 2023 12:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Just last March, experimental electronic collective P.E. released The Leather Lemon LP. Today, they’re announcing the 100% improvised NOPE Tapes Vol 1, which the band recorded live in Brooklyn last November. The full tape will be available next month, and P.E. have shared a track from it called “Branding Crisis.”

As a press release outlines, The NOPE Tapes Vol 1 features “dreamy ambient pieces” and “dancefloor bangers,” adding, “the music on this mixtape harkens back to an era of NYC where neon psychedelia and corroded electronics coexisted in venues like Monster Island Basement and Death By Audio.”

Listen to “Branding Crisis” below.

TOUR DATES:
01/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye w/ Your 33 Black Angels
02/18 – Queens, NY @ The Windjammer (Mixtape Release @ w/ Tiers La Familia (Jeff Tobias), Gold Dime)
03/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville w/ Hubble, Situation Comedy

The NOPE Tapes Vol 1 is out 2/3 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.

