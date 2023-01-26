The veteran experimental producer and composer Tim Hecker is busy these days. Last year, Hecker collaborated with Arca and scored the BBC series The North Water. This year, Hecker has done the music for Possessor director Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Infinity Pool, which is supposed to be both excellent and gross. Hecker also has live shows coming up, including a stop at Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, and he’s just announced the new album No Highs.

Hecker’s new album No Highs includes strings and horns, including saxophone from Colin Stetson. First single “Lotus Light” is eight and a half minutes long, and it’s a tense, pulsing soundscape that’s mostly electronic. You can really get lost in music like this. Hecker has also shared “Orgy,” a track from the Infinity Pool soundtrack; the whole score is out tomorrow. Below, listen to “Lotus Light” and “Orgy” and check out the No Highs tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Monotony”

02 “Glissalia”

03 “Total Garbage”

04 “Lotus Light”

05 “Winter Cop”

06 “In Your Mind”

07 “Monotony II”

08 “Pulse Depression”

09 “Anxiety”

10 “Sense Suppression”

11 “Living Spa Water”

No Highs is out 4/28 on Kranky. The Infinity Pool soundtrack is out 1/27 on Milan.