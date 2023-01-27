Nuovo Testamento – “Heat”
In December, Los Angeles/Bologna Hi-NRG band Nuovo Testamento announced the follow-up to their 2021 debut, New Earth. Love Lines will be out in March and features the already-released lead single “Heartbeat.” Today, we’re getting another track from the album. “Heat” comes with a video directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen and is all ’80s drum machines, flashy synth, and booming chorus. According to a press release, “Heat” is meant to be a “battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. It’s about the power of vulnerability, knowing what you want, and accepting nothing less.”
Listen and watch below.
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater ~
03/31 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall ~
04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall ~
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus ~
04/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
04/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ~
04/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
04/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~
04/14 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live ~
04/15 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ~
04/16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ~
04/19 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ~
04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl ~
04/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Factory ~
04/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ~
04/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ~
04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ~
04/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ~
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater ~
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater ~
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ~
05/01 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ~
05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ~
05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ~
05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ~
05/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ~
05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre ~
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo ~
05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~
05/16 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst ~
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA ~
05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ~
~ w/ Molchat Doma
Love Lines is out 3/3 via Discoteca Italia.