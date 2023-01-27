In December, Los Angeles/Bologna Hi-NRG band Nuovo Testamento announced the follow-up to their 2021 debut, New Earth. Love Lines will be out in March and features the already-released lead single “Heartbeat.” Today, we’re getting another track from the album. “Heat” comes with a video directed by Gamal Sharaf El Deen and is all ’80s drum machines, flashy synth, and booming chorus. According to a press release, “Heat” is meant to be a “battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. It’s about the power of vulnerability, knowing what you want, and accepting nothing less.”

Listen and watch below.

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater ~

03/31 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall ~

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall ~

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus ~

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

04/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ~

04/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

04/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

04/14 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live ~

04/15 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ~

04/16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ~

04/19 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ~

04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl ~

04/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Factory ~

04/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ~

04/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ~

04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ~

04/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ~

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater ~

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater ~

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ~

05/01 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ~

05/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ~

05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ~

05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ~

05/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ~

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre ~

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo ~

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

05/16 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst ~

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA ~

05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ~

~ w/ Molchat Doma

Love Lines is out 3/3 via Discoteca Italia.