Last year was huge for Rosalía. Her third studio album MOTOMAMI was a smash and topped numerous year-end lists (we ranked it #2 on ours), and in July, she shared a new song, “Despechá.” Rosalía also started 2023 off strong by teasing an English-language track “LLYLM” (or, “Lie Like You Love Me”) on TikTok. Tonight, after weeks of teasing on social media, “LLYLM” is here in full.

This actually isn’t the first time she’s done a track in English. In 2017, on her debut LP Los Ángeles, she covered Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s 1999 classic “I See A Darkness.” As for “LLYLM,” Rosalía’s latest layers flamenco handclaps with a bit of modern R&B and pop as she intones, “Baby, I love the honesty/ Lie like you love me.”

Listen below.