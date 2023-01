The LA industrial post-punk band Sextile returned from a long layoff last March with a pair of new songs. Today they’ve got another new single out, a jarringly tense and busy genre mash called “Crassy Mel.” It sounds like something that could have been on the Spawn soundtrack, sandwiching a chanted new wave pop song with a barrage of wild synths and beats and eventually dissolving into peaceful reverie. Listen below.