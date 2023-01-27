The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.

YEAR0001’s new compilation RIFT Two raises money for the Swedish organization Ingen Människa Är Illegal, which helps undocumented immigrants become permanent residents. Once again, the compilation focuses on starry-eyed dance music, and it includes a few familiar names, as well as plenty that you presumably won’t recognize at all.

Ecco2k teams up with Oakland’s Evanora Unlimited for “Dibiyu,” a track co-produced by Yves Tumor. London Band To Watch Real Lies contribute the shimmering “Valentine.” Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital comes through with the Auto-Tunes glowstick jam “LA To BCN.” Oliver Coates, the Scottish cellist and composer who recently scored the movie Aftersun, teams up with Swedish musician Johan Nilsson for the ominous closing track “Scorch Grass.” You can stream the full compilation below.

<a href="https://year0001.bandcamp.com/album/rift-two">RIFT Two by YEAR0001</a>

Rift Two is out now on YEAR0001.