Kamaiyah, the Bay Area rap great, has had a tough run in terms of industry hype cycles over the past few years. But she’s kept up a steady stream of new music over the past year or so, and it seems to be building toward something. After releasing three EPs last year, in January she shared the new single “Thru The Week.” Today she dropped another track, a tune called “Champagne Tears” that casts a melancholy vibe over Kamaiyah’s usual sing-songy party music. Meanwhile, on Twitter she says she’s having fun making music again, ignoring the stats, and moving toward releasing a full album statement in the summer. Until then, hear “Champagne Tears” below.

I’m focusing on dropping more consistently and not looking at that numbers this the first time I’ve been able to just have fun and put out cool shit that I actually fuck wit. — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) January 27, 2023

