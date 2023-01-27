The back-in-action Rae Sremmurd released their new single “Torpedo” in December, the day before they performed on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Now, with a performance coming up during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, they’ve dropped another new track. “Sucka Or Sum,” which arrives with a video by Matt Swinsky, forgoes both the chirpy energy of the Brown brothers’ early work and the icy new wave vibes of their “Black Beatles” peak. Instead, it’s a hard-bouncing slow-creep that makes the most out of Swae Lee’s way with a melody. Watch below.