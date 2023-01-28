Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.

The album comes with a statement: “This album is not what you expected, but what I always wanted.” Parannoul adds:

I’m always afraid when what I have now will disappear and when people will leave me.

I think these are some kind of magic, that will shine bright for a while and then lights out, like nothing happened.

This is an album that I made with my dreams I dreamed after my 2nd album. Thanks to people all over the world for the help.

Enjoy After The Magic below.

<a href="https://parannoul.bandcamp.com/album/after-the-magic">After the Magic by Parannoul</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Polaris” (북극성)

02 “Insomnia” (불면증)

03 “Arrival” (도착)

04 “We Shine at Night” (우리는 밤이 되면 빛난다)

05 “Parade”

06 “Sketchbook” (스케치북)

07 “Imagination”

08 “Sound Inside Me, Waves Inside You”

09 “Blossom” (개화)

10 “After The Magic”

After The Magic is out now via Topshelf Records.