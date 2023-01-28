Next Friday, country-punk luminary Sunny War will release her new album Anarchist Gospel. Ahead of the release date, War appeared on CBS Saturday Morning for an interview and three-song set, where she performed “New Day,” “No Reason,” and “Whole.”

It’s notable that War opted not to wear her Crass T-shirt; she is a big fan of the English anarcho-punk band and memorably did an awesome cover of “Do They Owe Us A Living?” in 2011. Prior to the CBS taping in December, War openly mused about wearing a Crass T-shirt on TV, but, according to a since-deleted social media post from the singer, CBS nixed it amid last month’s ongoing Kanye news as “viewers may think it is swastika adjacent.”

Watch War’s excellent performance of “New Day,” “No Reason,” and “Whole” below.

Doing first TV performance on CBS next week. Wondering what to wear? Just got off the phone with A friend whom I suggested I wear my Crass tshirt/corn rows/jeans/docs…. What do you think? I think Crass t and corn rows combo for morning tv would be hilarious and righteous🤷🏾‍♀️ — Sunny War (@SunnyWar) November 27, 2022

Already hit up my Nashville hair stylist and the Crass and corn rows combo is def happening for the tv show lol — Sunny War (@SunnyWar) November 27, 2022

Gonna wear corn rows, a Crass t shirt and play folk music on cbs morning show to demonstrate just how fucking weird black alternative people can be. I’m punk/gangster/country/blues and a fashionista 😀. Oh yeah… and technically a felon 😂 — Sunny War (@SunnyWar) November 27, 2022

Anarchist Gospel is out 2/3 via New West Records.