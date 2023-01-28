Watch Sunny War Make Her TV Debut (Sans Crass T-Shirt) On CBS Saturday Morning

News January 28, 2023 1:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Next Friday, country-punk luminary Sunny War will release her new album Anarchist Gospel. Ahead of the release date, War appeared on CBS Saturday Morning for an interview and three-song set, where she performed “New Day,” “No Reason,” and “Whole.”

It’s notable that War opted not to wear her Crass T-shirt; she is a big fan of the English anarcho-punk band and memorably did an awesome cover of “Do They Owe Us A Living?” in 2011. Prior to the CBS taping in December, War openly mused about wearing a Crass T-shirt on TV, but, according to a since-deleted social media post from the singer, CBS nixed it amid last month’s ongoing Kanye news as “viewers may think it is swastika adjacent.”

Watch War’s excellent performance of “New Day,” “No Reason,” and “Whole” below.

Anarchist Gospel is out 2/3 via New West Records.

