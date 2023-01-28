Seattle supergroup Who Is She? — aka members of Tacocat, Chastity Belt, and Lisa Prank — have been disinvited from their gig as “house band” at Seattle Kraken games taking place over the weekend. On Wednesday, the group played in between periods at Climate Pledge Arena (as planned) during an ice hockey match between the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. They played a version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card.”

“Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos/ He’s such, a total jerk/ Shut down, all the bookstores/ Billionaires do not work,” the new lyrics went. (The 1999 original takes aim at Rudy Giuliani — still holds up.)

Anyway, Bezos is the CEO of Amazon, and Amazon has the naming rights at Climate Pledge Arena. “In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games,” Who Is She? tweeted on Friday. “Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken!”

As for a closer timeline of events, Who Is She? were reportedly uninvited when Kraken told them “leadership decided you’re not a good fit for hockey,” the band tells Stereogum. Their statement to fans is below.