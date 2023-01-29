Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson said in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Next month, Robinson and Berry Gordy will be honored with the MusiCares Person(s) Of The Year Award at a ceremony that will take place the Friday before the Grammys.

Check out his new single below.

