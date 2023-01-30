It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.

In her mission to cover a different song on her daytime talk show every single day, Kelly Clarkson has been channeling her inner alt-rocker a lot lately. In the past few weeks, she’s covered Blink-182 and the Offspring. Today, she howled her way through “Do I Wanna Know?” The Kelly Clarkson version of the song has none of the drawling sleaze of the original, but it’s cool to hear her putting some real muscle into the vocal without forcing in any big notes. Below, check out the Kelly Clarkson cover and the Arctic Monkeys original.