Look, I’m sorry, I have no idea what’s going on here. Kelly Clarkson covers a different song on her daytime talk show every day, and those covers have included a generous handful of alt-rock gems from the ’80s and ’90s. Last week, though, I noted that Clarkson had mostly stayed away from the world of pop-punk. Clarkson broke that embargo when she sang her version of Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” But now Kelly Clarkson is covering the Offspring? The Smash-era Offspring, at that? Is Kelly Clarkson a punk now?

The answer is no. No, Kelly Clarkson is not a punk. No, the audiences at her talk-show tapings are not starting circle pits. No, she did not report to work this morning with a full Misfits-style devilock. But she did sing the Offspring’s 1994 banger “Come Out And Play” on her show today. That’s something.

“Come Out And Play,” with its snaky Agent Orange-style guitar line and its proto-Nextdoor lyrics about gang-violence paranoia, was an out-of-nowhere alt-rock radio hit in 1994. It almost instantly turned the Offspring, a band still signed to Epitaph Records, into arena-level stars. Along with Green Day, the Offspring ushered in a whole new era of suburban mall-punk.

To be fair, this is isn’t the best Kelly Clarkson cover. “Come Out And Play” is a song without big money notes, and Clarkson doesn’t try to force any in there. She also doesn’t jump around while singing it, which sort of goes against the spirit of the song. But this cover mostly makes me wonder how deep Kelly Clarkson is going down the ’90s mall-punk rabbit hole. Is she about to cover NOFX? Pennywise? The Bouncing Souls? Could we hear the distinctive slur of Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, as interpreted by Kelly Clarkson? Please?

Watch today’s cover and the original “Come Out And Play” video below.