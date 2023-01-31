It’s been six years since Frankie Rose, the dreamy indie-popper and former Vivian Girls/Crystal Stilts/Dum Dum Girls member, released Cage Tropical, her last solo album. Soon, however, Rose is coming back with her new LP Love As Projection, and we’ve already posted first single “Anything.” Today, Rose has shared another new track.

The new Frankie Rose single “Sixteen Ways” is the opening song from Love As Projection. Like “Anything,” it’s a swirling, twinkling synthpop jam, but it’s a little less direct and more ethereal. On “Sixteen Ways,” Rose puts some serious filters on her voice, and she achieves some serious cinematic grandeur. I a press release, Rose says, “Counting the ways that things can unexpectedly fall apart on you before anything has even happened yet! The song ‘Sixteen Ways’ is about anticipation and getting your hopes up while simultaneously making lists in your head about how it can’t possibly work in out in your favor.” Listen below.

Love As Projection is out 3/10 on Slumberland. Pre-order it here.