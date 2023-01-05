Although she put out an album-length cover of the Cure’s Seventeen Seconds in 2019 and dropped an LP as Fine Place with Matthew Hord in 2021, it’s been six years since Frankie Rose of Vivian Girls/Crystal Stilts/Dum Dum Girls fame released a new original solo album. That will change in March when Rose returns with Love As Projection. The album is preceded today by lead single “Anything,” a song that balances the grander side of synth-pop with a humble, more conversational indie-pop delivery. “It takes a lot of nerve to come and ask for sugar,” Rose sings. “You’ve never been too sweet, not sweet like your brother.” Listen below.

<a href="https://frankierose.bandcamp.com/album/love-as-projection">Love As Projection by Frankie Rose</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sixteen Ways”

02 “Anything”

03 “Had It Wrong”

04 “Saltwater Girl”

05 “Feel Light”

06 “DOA”

07 “Sleeping Night And Day”

08 “Molotov In Stereo”

09 “Come Back”

10 “Song For A Horse”

Love As Projection is out 3/10 on Slumberland. Pre-order it here.