Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson Will Play Him In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

News January 30, 2023 12:51 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Michael, the new Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate, signed on a director last week in Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua. Today the film’s star has been revealed. Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael’s brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Jermaine, will play the pop mega-star, Deadline reports.

Jaafar, pictured above with his aunt La Toya Jackson, is an aspiring pop artist himself. The movie has been in the works since 2019, when Jackson’s estate sold the rights to his story to Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King. King’s GK Films is producing Michael alongside the co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. According to Deadline, “the film will not shy away from the controversies of Jackson’s life, the pedophile accusations that haunted his latest years up to his death in 2009 at age 50, from cardiac arrest caused by a cocktail of sedatives.”

Below, check out Jaafar’s singing and dancing skills in his “Got Me Dancing” video.

