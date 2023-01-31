Balming Tiger – “Trust Yourself”

K-pop supergroup (and Band To Watch) Balming Tiger are not only set to play SXSW 2023, but they’re also currently planning their first full compilation album, which is scheduled to drop in the first half off this year. Today, they’re sharing a bouncy new single, “Trust Yourself,” which a press release claims is meant to send “inspiration to those in need of motivation and comfort.”

Featuring Omega Sapien, Mudd the student, and bj wnjn, “Trust Yourself” was produced by Balming Tiger members bj wnjn and Unsinkable. The song also comes with a video directed by Pennacky, who also directed the band’s September video featuring RM of BTS, “SEXY NUKIM.”

Watch and listen to “Trust Yourself” below.

