The Tallest Man On Earth – “Every Little Heart”
Kristian Matsson, the Swedish singer-songwriter who puts out music as the Tallest Man On Earth, hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream, though last year he put out a covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss.
Today, Matsson is announcing a new full-length album, Henry St., which is the first one he’s recorded with a band. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself.”
Henry St. was produced by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn, and it features contributions from Ryan Gustafson, TJ Maiani, CJ Camerieri, Phil Cook, Rob Moose, yMusic, and Adam Schatz. “They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” Matsson said. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”
Check out lead single “Every Little Heart” below, with a video directed by Jeroen Dankers.
TRACKLIST:
01 “BLess You”
02 “Looking For Love”
03 “Every Little Heart”
04 “Slowly Rivers Turn”
05 “Major League”
06 “Henry Street”
07 “In Your Garden Still”
08 “Goodbye (Goodbye Lonesome)”
09 “Italy”
10 “New Religion”
11 “Foothills”
TOUR DATES:
03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/25 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
03/26 Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/01 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
04/03 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom
04/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/12 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
04/13 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
04/16 Glasgow, UK @ QMU
04/17 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/18 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
04/19 Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
04/21 London, UK @ O2 Forum
04/22 Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/24 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/25 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/26 Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/27 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
04/29 Milan, IT @ Fabrique
04/30 Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
05/01 Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/02 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
05/03 Malmo, SE @ Plan B
05/05 Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/06 Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/07 Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/08 Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
05/09 Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
* = with Elephant Revival
Henry St. is out 4/14 via ANTI-.