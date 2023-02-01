Kristian Matsson, the Swedish singer-songwriter who puts out music as the Tallest Man On Earth, hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream, though last year he put out a covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss.

Today, Matsson is announcing a new full-length album, Henry St., which is the first one he’s recorded with a band. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself.”

Henry St. was produced by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn, and it features contributions from Ryan Gustafson, TJ Maiani, CJ Camerieri, Phil Cook, Rob Moose, yMusic, and Adam Schatz. “They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” Matsson said. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”

Check out lead single “Every Little Heart” below, with a video directed by Jeroen Dankers.

TRACKLIST:

01 “BLess You”

02 “Looking For Love”

03 “Every Little Heart”

04 “Slowly Rivers Turn”

05 “Major League”

06 “Henry Street”

07 “In Your Garden Still”

08 “Goodbye (Goodbye Lonesome)”

09 “Italy”

10 “New Religion”

11 “Foothills”

TOUR DATES:

03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

03/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

03/25 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

03/26 Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/01 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/03 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom

04/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/12 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

04/13 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

04/16 Glasgow, UK @ QMU

04/17 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/18 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

04/19 Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

04/21 London, UK @ O2 Forum

04/22 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/24 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/25 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/26 Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/27 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

04/29 Milan, IT @ Fabrique

04/30 Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

05/01 Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/02 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

05/03 Malmo, SE @ Plan B

05/05 Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/06 Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

05/07 Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

05/08 Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

05/09 Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

* = with Elephant Revival

Henry St. is out 4/14 via ANTI-.