Sled Island Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Curated By Bartees Strange

Every year, the Calgary music festival Sled Island lets an esteemed musical artist help curate its lineup. This year, that artist is Bartees Strange. Sled Island 2023 is going down June 21-25 at venues across Calgary. Besides a performance from Strange, it will feature Osees, Dehd, Mannequin Pussy, Helado Negro, Emma Ruth Rundle, Spellling, Akintoye, Liturgy, Pom Pom Squad, Water From Your Eyes, Thick, Sen Morimoto, Gulfer, BIG|BRAVE, and more. Get ticket info here.

first time helping curate a festival. S/o to all the bands/friends I’ve asked to come, @HeladoNegro, @maassai_, @kainacastillo, + many more. If you’re in Alberta June 21 – 25th pull up 🤘🏾https://t.co/rfuIKnGxvb pic.twitter.com/pCiML6IEmF — STRANGE (@Bartees_Strange) January 31, 2023

Strange is supposed to be opening for boygenius in my home base of Columbus during Sled Island, so I’m curious to see if he’ll be present in Alberta for the full five days of festivities.