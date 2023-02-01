Model/Actriz – “Amaranth”

Lily Frances

New Music February 1, 2023 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Model/Actriz – “Amaranth”

Lily Frances

New Music February 1, 2023 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the Brooklyn group Model/Actriz are releasing their debut full-length album, Dogsbody. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard,” and today they’re back with another one, “Amaranth.” “I see this as an upward spiral song,” frontman Cole Haden said in a statement. “It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of ‘Memory’ from Cats the Musical.” Hmm… Check it out below.

Dogsbody is out 2/24 via True Panther.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

3 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

5 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

20 hours ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest