Next month, the Brooklyn group Model/Actriz are releasing their debut full-length album, Dogsbody. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard,” and today they’re back with another one, “Amaranth.” “I see this as an upward spiral song,” frontman Cole Haden said in a statement. “It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of ‘Memory’ from Cats the Musical.” Hmm… Check it out below.

Dogsbody is out 2/24 via True Panther.