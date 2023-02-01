Beyoncé Announces RENAISSANCE World Tour

Last year, Beyoncé released RENAISSANCE, which we named one of the best albums of 2022. Earlier this month, the singer held her first proper concert in five years, attracting controversy for having it at a luxury getaway in Dubai. Today, Beyoncé has revealed the itinerary for a 2023 world tour — it’ll be her first solo tour since the 2016 one in support of Lemonade and her first tour of any kind since 2018’s co-headlining jaunt with Jay-Z. The dates take place this summer and fall, at least in the United States. Prior to that, Beyoncé will tour Europe and the UK.

A Beyoncé tour does not come along often, and getting tickets is sure to be competitive. Verified fan registration has begun and will run today and tomorrow — those that registered will get first dibs on tickets next Monday, February 6, when they go on sale. If it’s anything like Taylor Swift’s ticketing debacle, there won’t be any left after that. Unless the Senate has something to say about it.

Check out the run of announced dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome

06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/15 – Nashville, NY @ Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center

08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome