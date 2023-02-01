Beyoncé Announces RENAISSANCE World Tour
Last year, Beyoncé released RENAISSANCE, which we named one of the best albums of 2022. Earlier this month, the singer held her first proper concert in five years, attracting controversy for having it at a luxury getaway in Dubai. Today, Beyoncé has revealed the itinerary for a 2023 world tour — it’ll be her first solo tour since the 2016 one in support of Lemonade and her first tour of any kind since 2018’s co-headlining jaunt with Jay-Z. The dates take place this summer and fall, at least in the United States. Prior to that, Beyoncé will tour Europe and the UK.
A Beyoncé tour does not come along often, and getting tickets is sure to be competitive. Verified fan registration has begun and will run today and tomorrow — those that registered will get first dibs on tickets next Monday, February 6, when they go on sale. If it’s anything like Taylor Swift’s ticketing debacle, there won’t be any left after that. Unless the Senate has something to say about it.
Check out the run of announced dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium
05/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
05/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield
05/23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
05/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
06/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
06/11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
06/15 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion
06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/15 – Nashville, NY @ Nissan Stadium
07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN Huntington Bank Stadium
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
08/05 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 – St Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center
08/24 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome