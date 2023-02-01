Debby Friday – “I GOT IT” (Feat. Uñas)

Katrin Braga

New Music February 1, 2023 10:19 AM By James Rettig
0

Debby Friday – “I GOT IT” (Feat. Uñas)

Katrin Braga

New Music February 1, 2023 10:19 AM By James Rettig
0

In March, Toronto musician Debby Friday is releasing her first album for Sub Pop, GOOD LUCK. She shared the infectious “SO HARD TO TELL” from it last month, and today she’s back with a new single, the stomping party-ready track “I GOT IT.” “This track is a ‘Get in the Uber, Bitch!’ ode to nightlife, purgatory, and club rats everywhere,” she said in a statement. “Uñas and I had been wanting to collab for a while and this was a case of right vibe, right time.” Check out a self-directed video for the song below.

GOOD LUCK is out 3/24 via Sub Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

3 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

5 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

20 hours ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest