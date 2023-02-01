In March, Toronto musician Debby Friday is releasing her first album for Sub Pop, GOOD LUCK. She shared the infectious “SO HARD TO TELL” from it last month, and today she’s back with a new single, the stomping party-ready track “I GOT IT.” “This track is a ‘Get in the Uber, Bitch!’ ode to nightlife, purgatory, and club rats everywhere,” she said in a statement. “Uñas and I had been wanting to collab for a while and this was a case of right vibe, right time.” Check out a self-directed video for the song below.

GOOD LUCK is out 3/24 via Sub Pop.