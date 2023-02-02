Here’s a combination that nobody expected. Jack Latham, the British producer known as Jam City, has been a dance music futurist for many years. He’s part of the Night Slugs crew, and in addition to his own music, he’s become a prolific collaborator. Jam City has produced for artists as varied as Kelela, Injury Reserve, and Olivia Rodrigo. Just last week, he helped out on Lil Yachty’s full-length psych-rock experiment Let’s Start Here. Today, Jam City’s got a new single of his own, and it’s a collaboration with Julian Cashwan Pratt, leader of New York punk weirdos Show Me The Body.

Julian Cashwan Pratt is his own kind of enigma; how many people bring a banjo to a hardcore show? Show Me The Body released the great album Trouble The Water last year, and they’re about to head out on what looks like a truly sick tour. On the new Jam City single “Redd St. Turbulence,” Pratt does his evocative muttering over an itchy, jacked-up house beat, and it works a whole lot better than I could’ve imagined. Listen below.

“Redd St. Turbulence” is out now on Earthly/Mad Decent.