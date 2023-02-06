The late, great Loretta Lynn died in October at age 90, ending a legendary career in country music that remained vital well into old age. To honor Lynn on tonight’s telecast from LA, the Grammys recruited Kacey Musgraves — a Recording Academy favorite who won Album Of The Year in 2019 — to cover Lynn’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” using Lynn’s own guitar. It kicked off a series of tribute performances stitched together as part of the larger in memoriam segment.

Musgraves previously introduced Lynn at a pair of awards shows in 2014, spoke at the opening of a Lynn exhibition at the Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum in 2017, and sang Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at a 2019 tribute concert. Watch tonight’s tribute below.