Grammys 2023: Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” In Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News February 5, 2023 9:41 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Grammys 2023: Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” In Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News February 5, 2023 9:41 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The late, great Loretta Lynn died in October at age 90, ending a legendary career in country music that remained vital well into old age. To honor Lynn on tonight’s telecast from LA, the Grammys recruited Kacey Musgraves — a Recording Academy favorite who won Album Of The Year in 2019 — to cover Lynn’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” using Lynn’s own guitar. It kicked off a series of tribute performances stitched together as part of the larger in memoriam segment.

Musgraves previously introduced Lynn at a pair of awards shows in 2014, spoke at the opening of a Lynn exhibition at the Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum in 2017, and sang Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at a 2019 tribute concert. Watch tonight’s tribute below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2023: Watch An All-Star Tribute To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

1 day ago 0

Emo Band Worst Party Ever Cancel Shows As Frontman Shares Statement About “Toxic” Behavior

2 days ago 0

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

15 hours ago 0

Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition

3 days ago 0

Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest