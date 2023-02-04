On Friday night, MusiCares threw its annual Person Of The Year gala, where Motown legends Smokey Robinson (who recently announced his first new album in almost a decade, Gasms) and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy were honored. During the star-studded event, which took place in downtown LA, numerous artists got up onstage to sing Motown hits: era icons the Temptations sang “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”; Sheryl Crow sang the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” John Legend sang “I’ll Be There,” and Dionne Warwick performed Mary Wells’ “My Guy,” among many others.

Also during the evening, Valerie Simpson and Jimmie Allen sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (originally written by Simpson and Nickolas Ashford); Mumford & Sons covered Barrett Strong’s “Money (That’s What I Want),” Michael McDonald sang Jackie Wilson’s “Lonely Teardrops,” Trombone Shorty covered “Shotgun” (originally by Junior Walker & the All Stars), Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra performed Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston’s “It Takes Two,” and Best New Artist nominees Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle, and Domi and JD Beck performed a Motown medley.

Carlile also did a rendition of Smokey Robinson & the Miracles’ “The Tracks of My Tears,” and the Isley Brothers sang their 1966 song “This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)” and a Four Tops medley of “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).”

Chloe X Halle were also on hand to sing the Supremes’ “Baby Love,” after which Stevie Wonder took the stage, saying: “It is more than a pleasure to be here because were it not for the two people that are here, that we’re recognizing, I wouldn’t be here.” He then performed “I’ll Try Something New” and “The Tears of a Clown.”

Watch a few videos of the evening below.

This has to be one of the most special moments I’ve ever witnessed in music. @smokeyrobinson wrote the most beautiful song for his dear friend #BerryGordy to honor their 6 decades long friendship and sang it to him tonight at @MusiCares. I cried my fake eyelashes off. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wGxi0iM2Rk — Cassie DiLaura (@CassieDiLaura) February 4, 2023

⁦@LionelRichie⁩ shares a tender moment about his friendship with Berry Gordy and ⁦@smokeyrobinson⁩ during a ⁦@motown⁩ extravaganza at ⁦@MusiCares⁩. pic.twitter.com/pU1gdzz2Q0 — Ann Elizabeth Donlan (@RedSky_at_Night) February 4, 2023

The Smokey & Berry tribute at MusiCares just opened with The Temptations 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/20YkwINy1H — Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) February 4, 2023

Chloe x Halle covering “Baby Love” for their #MusiCares Persons of the Year tribute pic.twitter.com/qfhAQLEofR — Chloe x Halle Now | #PRAYITAWAY 🙏🏾🫀 (@cxhnow) February 4, 2023