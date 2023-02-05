Coldplay were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was their seventh time performing on the show. They did “The Astronaut,” the 2022 track that the band co-wrote with BTS’ Jin for a solo single — they previously performed it with Jin at a show in Buenos Aires last year. Coldplay also did “Human Heart” from their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres, and incorporated their 2005 hit “Fix You,” assisted by the choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers. They were also joined by popular instrumentalist Jacob Collier. Watch below.

In other SNL tidbits, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker were British rappers during Weekend Update, and Sarah Paulson was a special guest in the fancam assembly sketch:

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live will air on February 25, and Jack White will be the musical guest opposite host Woody Harrelson:

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

And here’s Jilian Medford of Ian Sweet hanging with Chris Martin backstage. Medford covered Coldplay’s “Yellow” a couple years back: