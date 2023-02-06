The Recording Academy celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star tribute during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Questlove served as the segment’s musical director and one of its producers, and the Roots provided music throughout. LL Cool J introduced the performance and Black Thought narrated.

The performance including contributions from a huge host of artists throughout the genre’s long history. Those announced in advance included Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy (and a reunion between Flavor Flav and Chuck D), Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Watch below.

50-year anniversary of hip-hop performance at the #GRAMMYs by some of the greats including RunDMC, LL Cool J, Salt N Peppa, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Too Short, GloRilla, The Roots, and more… pic.twitter.com/HmGB0bvGZX — Leon Carrington (@LeonCarrington) February 6, 2023

Chuck D on how the #GRAMMYs can support hip-hop: “Pay attention to the Hip Hop Alliance, the first union for hip-hop and rap music.” https://t.co/TisoAE2Ldv pic.twitter.com/e1E3fE0Ouu — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 6, 2023